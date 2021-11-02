Left Menu

T20 WC SCOREBOAD: South Africa vs Bangladesh

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:39 IST
T20 WC SCOREBOAD: South Africa vs Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of the ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Tuesday. Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim c R Hendricks b Rabada 9 Liton Das lbw b Shamsi 24 Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rabada0 Mushfiqur Rahim c R Hendricks b Rabada 0 Mahmudullah c Markram b Nortje 3 Afif Hossain b Pretorius 0 Shamim Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11 Mahedi Hasan c and b Nortje 27 Taskin Ahmed run out 3 Nasum Ahmed hit wkt b Nortje 0 Shoriful Islam not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-4, nb-2) 7 Total: 84 all out in 18.2 overs Fall of wickets: 22-1, 22-2, 24-3, 34-4, 34-5, 45-6, 64-7, 77-8, 84-9, Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-20-3, Anrich Nortje 3.2-0-8-3, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-11-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-21-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021