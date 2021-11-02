T20 WC SCOREBOAD: South Africa vs Bangladesh

Scoreboard of the ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Tuesday. Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim c R Hendricks b Rabada 9 Liton Das lbw b Shamsi 24 Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rabada0 Mushfiqur Rahim c R Hendricks b Rabada 0 Mahmudullah c Markram b Nortje 3 Afif Hossain b Pretorius 0 Shamim Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11 Mahedi Hasan c and b Nortje 27 Taskin Ahmed run out 3 Nasum Ahmed hit wkt b Nortje 0 Shoriful Islam not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-4, nb-2) 7 Total: 84 all out in 18.2 overs Fall of wickets: 22-1, 22-2, 24-3, 34-4, 34-5, 45-6, 64-7, 77-8, 84-9, Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-20-3, Anrich Nortje 3.2-0-8-3, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-11-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-21-2.

