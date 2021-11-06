Maha: Man held for making fake PAN cards

A man has been arrested at Valiv in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly running a business of making fake PAN cards, police said on Saturday. The accused, Satya Prakash Hiralal Mourya, 29, was arrested on Thursday, following a raid at his photo studio in Sativali village, from where 18 fake Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards were recovered, they said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate took this action based on a tip-off. The police had learnt that the accused prepared fake PAN cards without any documents at a cost of Rs 1,000 per card. Accordingly, his photo studio was raided and besides the fake PAN cards, a laptop, a printer and a lamination machine were seized, they said. An offense under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 and 467 (both pertaining to forgery) was registered against Mourya at Valiv police station in Vasai, police said.