Left Menu

Maha: Man held for making fake PAN cards

The accused, Satya Prakash Hiralal Mourya, 29, was arrested on Thursday, following a raid at his photo studio in Sativali village, from where 18 fake Permanent Account Number PAN cards were recovered, they said.The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate took this action based on a tip-off.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-11-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 11:23 IST
Maha: Man held for making fake PAN cards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested at Valiv in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly running a business of making fake PAN cards, police said on Saturday. The accused, Satya Prakash Hiralal Mourya, 29, was arrested on Thursday, following a raid at his photo studio in Sativali village, from where 18 fake Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards were recovered, they said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate took this action based on a tip-off. The police had learnt that the accused prepared fake PAN cards without any documents at a cost of Rs 1,000 per card. Accordingly, his photo studio was raided and besides the fake PAN cards, a laptop, a printer and a lamination machine were seized, they said. An offense under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 and 467 (both pertaining to forgery) was registered against Mourya at Valiv police station in Vasai, police said.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021