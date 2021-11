BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Bourse And Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development Propose The region’s first regulatory framework to List SPACS

ABU DHABI MEDIA OFFICE:

* ABU DHABI BOURSE AND ABU DHABI DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPOSE THE REGION'S FIRST REGULATORY FRAMEWORK TO LIST SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION VEHICLES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Lilian Wagdy)

