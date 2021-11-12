No access to EU's single market without ECJ, Sefcovic says

The European Court of Justice is the guardian of single market rules and the European Union needs to protect the integrity of its trading area, Maros Sefcovic said on Friday after talks with Britain's David Frost.

"Without the European Court of Justice jurisdiction, there is no access to the single market," European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic told journalists in London.

