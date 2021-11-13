Left Menu

Maha MBBS student murder: 3, including minor, held in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:57 IST
Maha MBBS student murder: 3, including minor, held in Yavatmal
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering an MBBS student in Yavatmal in Maharashtra after a minor argument, police said.

Final Year MBBS student Ashok Pal of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College was fatally attacked on Wednesday night.

''Pal was returning to his hostel from the library on Wednesday night when he was hit by a motorcycle, after which three persons on the vehicle started to argue with him. The three then stabbed him in the stomach and chest and fled,'' said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal Patil.

Based on a probe by six teams, police arrested Rishikesh Chaure (23), Pravin Gundajwar (24) and one minor boy for the murder, and have seized the weapon and vehicle used in the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021