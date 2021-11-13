Left Menu

Sudanese doctors committee says two more protesters killed during protests

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:24 IST
Sudanese doctors committee says two more protesters killed during protests
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Two more protesters have been killed during demonstrations against military rule in Sudan on Saturday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said, after reporting one death earlier in the day.

The committee said one protester had been shot by a live bullet while another died as a result of tear gas suffocation, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

Also Read: Sudanese coup leader says he is trying to persuade ousted premier to return

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021