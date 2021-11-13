Sudanese doctors committee says two more protesters killed during protests

Two more protesters have been killed during demonstrations against military rule in Sudan on Saturday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said, after reporting one death earlier in the day.

The committee said one protester had been shot by a live bullet while another died as a result of tear gas suffocation, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

