Five rescued after jacket manufacturing factory catches fire in Delhi
Five persons were safely rescued after a jacket manufacturing factory near Seelampur Police Station caught fire on Saturday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The fire is under control now.
As per Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received around 7:45 pm. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)
