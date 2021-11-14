HC directs North MCD, Delhi Police to remove illegal vendors from no hawking zone at Bungalow Road

The Delhi High Court has directed the North MCD and the Delhi Police to remove illegal vendors from no hawking and no vending zone of the Bungalow Road in Jawahar Nagar.

The high court issued notice and asked the authorities to reply to a petition filed on behalf of shopkeepers of the Bungalow Road at Kamla Nagar seeking to ensure no illegal hawking and squatting takes place in the area and listed the matter for February 10 next year.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh directed the North MCD and the Delhi Police to take coordinated action for removal of illegal vendors from the area in question and file status reports in this regard.

The court asked the authorities to install boards informing that it is a no hawking and vending zone.

The plea filed by Bungalow Road Jawahar Nagar Traders Association said it is an admitted position that the area is a no hawking and no vending zone duly notified by the North MCD and the authorities are duty bound to ensure that no illegal squatting and vending takes place there.

On the contrary, the authorities have impliedly permitted the illegal activity by not taking action against the violators, it said, adding that it is undisputed that they have statutory and legal obligation to prevent and remove the illegal vendors and squatters in the area.

The petitioner association, represented through advocate Ashish Dixit, said it has approached the court against the glaring violation of legal and fundamental rights of shopkeepers and the residents of the area.

The plea said the association has made innumerable representations to the authorities but it has yielded no results after which it has approached the court.

It claimed that even in the times of prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, the illegal squatting and vending was continuing unabated in the area.

