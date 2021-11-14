TN CM distributes flood relief, inaugurates medical camps

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed flood relief to affected people in several areas and inaugurated special medical camps here on Sunday.

Continuing the flood relief initiatives and inspection of areas to drain stagnated rain water and carry out repairs, Stalin distributed relief packs that contained rice, milk, bread, biscuits, drinking water, blankets and traditional mats ('Pai' in Tamil-used for sleeping), to the affected people. The Chief Minister, inaugurated special monsoon medical camps here at Nehru Mandapam area and another location and interacted with people following distribution of assistance. Stalin also served breakfast, distributed nutritional supplements to people and relief materials to destitute children of a care home, all in rain hit areas. He also inspected an area cratered by rains and directed officials to carry out repairs immediately. Also, he also visited Peravallur area and scrutinised initiatives aimed at draining flood water. Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan inspected release of flood water through channels at the Ambattur Industrial Estate here. Public Works and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Ministers EV Velu and PK Sekar Babu respectively, MPs and top officials participated. Heavy rains pounded Tamil Nadu last week and a depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near here on November 11.

