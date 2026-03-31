Election Drama: M K Stalin's Vehicle Stops Amid Campaign

In an unexpected turn during the election campaign trail, DMK Chief M K Stalin's vehicle was intercepted by the election flying squad in Tiruvarur district.

Stalin, undeterred, remained in his vehicle while the inspection was conducted, shortly after kicking off his campaign from his father's hometown.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, authorities have seized over Rs 273 crore in dubious assets, including cash, gold, and liquor, ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)