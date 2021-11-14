Left Menu

Pushing security forces into civilian areas can have ‘disastrous consequences’, says Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Centre was putting security forces in "direct confrontation" with the people in Kashmir by pushing them into civilian areas, including farmlands and community halls, which can lead to "disastrous consequences".

She was referring to the administration's recent decision to transfer land for the construction of camps for the Central Reserve Police Force.

"By pushing security forces into civilian areas such as farming land & wedding halls, GOI isn't only choking public spaces but also getting security personnel into direct confrontation with people. This can lead to disastrous consequences," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

