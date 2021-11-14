SCOREBOARD 2

Left Menu

14-11-2021
Australia David Warner b Boult 53 Aaron Finch c Daryl Mitchell b Boult 57 Mitchell Marsh not out 77 Glenn Maxwell not out 28 Extras (lb-4, w-6) 10 Total (For 2 wkts, 18.5 Overs) 173 Fall of Wickets: 1-15, 2-107 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-18-2, Tim Southee 3.5-0-43-0, Adam Milne 4-0-30-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-40-0, Mitchell Santner 3-0-23-0, James Neesham 1-0-15-0.

