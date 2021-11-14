Left Menu

Former judicial officer held for cheating BJP MP by selling him mortgaged land

14-11-2021
A 61-year-old former judicial officer has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Lok Sabha MP to the tune of Rs 5.55 crore by selling his already mortgaged property at Delhi's Bijvasan, police said on Sunday.

They said the accused Vinod Kumar Sharma allegedly cheated Anurag Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Jhansi, by inducing and misrepresenting him and others to purchase a property at Bijvasan here by concealing the facts that the property was already mortgaged by the accused against a bank loan of Rs 20.22 crore.

The accused was arrested on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner of Police of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) RK Singh said that on the misrepresentation and inducement of the accused, the victim agreed to purchase the alleged property for the total consideration of Rs 5.55 crore vide sale deed dated February 21, 2017.

The alleged property was fetching rent of about of Rs 8-9 lakh from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under the lease of contract, he said.

Based on the inquiry, a case was registered in 2019 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and during the investigation, the relevant documents were obtained from the DMRC and the lender bank for further examining the matter, said Singh.

''It came on record that the property was having multiple charge from the bank concerned.The complainant was informed that the alleged property is mortgaged with the bank only against the loan of Rs 4.12 crore, whereas the material fact that the same property was already mortgaged in another loan of Rs.20.22 crore also taken by the company of the accused from the same bank,'' the officer said.

''It was further mentioned that despite selling the property in question on February 21, 2017, the accused even extended the lease agreement with the DMRC in January 2018 in their own name by concealing the facts from the DMRC also that the property has already been sold by him,'' he added.

Police said that based on the probe, the accused was arrested on Saturday.

