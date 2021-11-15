Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns
Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, while Bosnia is a particular concern, Croatia's foreign minister said on Monday as EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the region.
"The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening ... we also see the threat to democracy," Grlic Radman told reporters.
He also warned against calls for separatism in Bosnia. "Actions echoing the 1990s need to stop," he added, referring to the ethnic conflicts of that decade following the break-up of Yugoslavia.
