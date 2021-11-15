Left Menu

Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:35 IST
Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, while Bosnia is a particular concern, Croatia's foreign minister said on Monday as EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the region.

"The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening ... we also see the threat to democracy," Grlic Radman told reporters.

He also warned against calls for separatism in Bosnia. "Actions echoing the 1990s need to stop," he added, referring to the ethnic conflicts of that decade following the break-up of Yugoslavia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021