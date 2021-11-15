Belarus denies allegations of engineering migrant crisis
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:35 IST
Belarus' foreign ministry said on Monday Western allegations that Minsk had engineered the migrant crisis on its borders with the European Union were "absurd".
Russian news agency RIA cited the ministry as saying Belarus had tightened border controls and its state-owned airline Belavia has carried no illegal migrants.
