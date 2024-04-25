Belarus says it thwarted attack on Minsk by drones launched from Lithuania - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:51 IST
The Belarusian security service said on Thursday it had thwarted an attack on the capital Minsk by drones launched from Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS said.
There was no immediate comment from NATO-member Lithuania.
