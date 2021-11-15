Left Menu

Cannot exclude Russian attack on Ukraine linked to Belarus crisis, Lithuania says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The West cannot exclude a Russian attack on Ukraine while international attention is focused on the Belarus migration crisis, or that Russia establishes a permanent military presence in Belarus, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday.

"It can go either way," Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters in the margins of a meeting with his European Union counterparts. "I would not exclude that as a possibility," he said, adding that his calculus was made by analysing events and Russian troop movements, rather than any single piece of intelligence.

He also called for the EU to consider sanctions on Minsk airport, rather than international airlines accused of flying in migrants to Minsk and onto the Polish border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

