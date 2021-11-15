Jawan killed in Manipur ambush cremated in ancestral village in Rajasthan

The mortal remains of Assam Rifles jawan R P Meena, who was killed in an ambush by insurgents in Manipur, were consigned to flames on Monday at his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Around 5,000 people had gathered to bid adieu to the slain soldier whose body arrived in Jaipur by air and was taken to Dilawarpur village in Dausa in a military truck.

A large number of people on motorcycles and other vehicles escorted the military truck.

The funeral took place near Meena's home, local Baswa police station SHO Dara Singh said.

State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajendra Yadav, Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena, MLAs Murari Lal Meena and G R Khatana, and other leaders and senior district administration and police officials were present at the funeral.

A commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, along with four jawans lost their lives in the ambush in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)