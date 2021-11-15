Mumbai: Mentally unwell woman hangs self in Malwani

A 45-year-old mentally unwell woman allegedly committed suicide in Malwani area of north Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

She hanged herself in her home in Old Collector's Compound when other members of the family had stepped out for various works, including her husband who had gone to buy medicine, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

