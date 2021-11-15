Left Menu

Death toll from northern Burkina Faso attack rises to 32

At least 32 people, including 28 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in Sunday's attack on a police post in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, increasing its earlier death toll of 20. President Roch Kabore decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of the attack, which took place near a gold mine in Inata.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:52 IST
Death toll from northern Burkina Faso attack rises to 32

At least 32 people, including 28 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in Sunday's attack on a police post in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, increasing its earlier death toll of 20.

President Roch Kabore decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of the attack, which took place near a gold mine in Inata. The government said it was carried out by unidentified armed men. Burkinabe security forces and civilians are regularly targeted by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, particularly near the country's borders with Mali and Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021