Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV

A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported. A reporter on the scene said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Ugandan peacekeepers are fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabab insurgents in Somalia. Al Shabab has carried out several bombings in Uganda. Last month, Islamic State made its first claim of responsibility for a blast in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.

