Left Menu

Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV

A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported. Al Shabab has carried out several bombings in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:31 IST
Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported. A reporter on the scene said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Ugandan peacekeepers are fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabab insurgents in Somalia. Al Shabab has carried out several bombings in Uganda. Last month, Islamic State made its first claim of responsibility for a blast in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021