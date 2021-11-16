Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two - local TV
A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported. Al Shabab has carried out several bombings in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.
A blast in the centre of Uganda's capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday, local television reported. A reporter on the scene said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
Ugandan peacekeepers are fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabab insurgents in Somalia. Al Shabab has carried out several bombings in Uganda. Last month, Islamic State made its first claim of responsibility for a blast in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.
