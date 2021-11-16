Left Menu

Army shot live rounds at protesters in Lagos "massacre" -leaked judicial report

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:43 IST
Army shot live rounds at protesters in Lagos "massacre" -leaked judicial report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The Nigerian Army fired live rounds at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos in October 2020, according to a leaked report into the incident seen by Reuters and verified by three sources close to the panel that drafted it.

The report described the incident as a "massacre", said most of the army officers deployed to the Toll Gate were "not fit and proper to serve" and recommended prosecuting certain policemen for their actions.

Spokesmen for the military, police and Lagos state government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read: Rescuers search for survivors after Lagos building collapse kills six

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021