Left Menu

EU top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:10 IST
EU top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that Poland's government has too much influence over judges, the latest EU court decision to question changes made to the country's judicial system.

Ruling on the Polish justice minister's powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms, the European Court of Justice said that "EU law precludes the regime in force." The court said the system whereby the justice minister is also the public prosecutor general and may terminate at any time a judge's term without stating a reason impedes the independence of the judiciary and gives reasonable doubt about the judge's impartiality.

Taken together, the justice minister's authority means judges ''are not provided with the guarantees and the independence which all judges should normally enjoy in a state governed by the rule of law.'' EU headquarters and Poland have been in a long-running standoff over the Polish government's efforts to control the judiciary.

The Court of Justice raised the stakes in the fight over judicial independence and the primacy of EU law when it fined Poland $1.2 million a day last month to prevent what it called "serious and irreparable harm" to the EU's legal order and values.

The court imposed the penalty after a weeklong war of words in which Poland told the EU to stay out of its judicial affairs and other EU nations insisted that Warsaw could not continue to get huge EU subsidies while disregarding the bloc's democratic principles at will.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021