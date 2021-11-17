Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building -Syrian state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 05:55 IST
Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.
It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.
