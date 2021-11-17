Left Menu

Ukraine, Britain say they are not trying to undermine or encircle Russia

The defence ministers of Ukraine and Britain on Wednesday said they were not trying to encircle or undermine Russia but were committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity. Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. "We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine."

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:42 IST
The defence ministers of Ukraine and Britain on Wednesday said they were not trying to encircle or undermine Russia but were committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Moscow in turn accused Ukraine, the United States and allies of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.

"Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation," a joint statement said. "We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine."

