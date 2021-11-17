Left Menu

Maha govt approves water supply scheme for five villages in Latur district

A high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a piped water supply scheme, worth over Rs 48 crore, for five villages in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, a minister said. The water supply scheme in Udgir tehsil was approved by the high-powered committee and its work will begin very soon.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:37 IST
Maha govt approves water supply scheme for five villages in Latur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a piped water supply scheme, worth over Rs 48 crore, for five villages in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, a minister said. The approval was given during the meeting held at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, which was chaired by Maharashtra Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Gulabrao Patil, he said.

In this meeting, the government sanctioned Rs 6.52 crore and made financial provision for the water supply of Tondar village from Sangamchiwadi reservoir, while Rs 7.71 crore were approved for Hali village water supply from Tiru project, Minister of State Sanjay Bansode said. The government also sanctioned Rs 9.15 crore for the water supply scheme in Loni village, Rs 13.74 crore for Somnathpur village and Rs 11 crore for Madlapur village for the water supply scheme, he added. ''The water supply scheme in Udgir tehsil was approved by the high-powered committee and its work will begin very soon. It will solve the water woes in rural areas permanently. The residents of these areas had been demanding this scheme since the past several years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021