Russia to evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia will evacuate 380 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Three Russian military Il-76 aircraft delivered 108 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Kabul and will evacuate people on their way back to Russia, the report said.

