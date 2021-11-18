Left Menu

Will consider proposal to rename Habibganj police station, says MP home minister

The Habibganj police station is situated in the posh Arera Colony area of the city.I have received a proposal on the issue. Some people have given a memorandum to me....we will consider it, Mishra told reporters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:28 IST
Will consider proposal to rename Habibganj police station, says MP home minister
  • Country:
  • India

After the name of the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal was changed, there is also a proposal to rename the Habibganj police station, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Last week, the revamped railway station was renamed after Rani Kamalapati, the famous Gond queen. The Habibganj police station is situated in the posh Arera Colony area of the city.

“I have received a proposal on the issue. Some people have given a memorandum to me....we will consider it,” Mishra told reporters. The renaming of the railway station was announced ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital on November 15 to inaugurate the redeveloped facility.

''Rani Kamalapati is the pride of the Gond community and last Hindu queen of Bhopal,'' Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said while announcing the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021