Maha: Fake currency notes of nearly Rs 3 lakh face value seized, one held

Police have arrested a man in Maharashtra's Thane city and seized from him fake currency notes of Rs 2.98 lakh face value, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Riaz Abdul Rahiman Sikilkar, 37, was nabbed on Wednesday evening in Charai area, he said. ''Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid close to a cinema house and the accused was caught. On being searched, he was found carrying a total of 149 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination each,'' said Shailesh Salvi, senior inspector of the Thane police crime branch's central crime unit. Police have registered an offence against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Naupada police station, he said, adding that a probe is on.

