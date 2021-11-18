Left Menu

Germany has not agreed to any deal on migrants with Minsk - govt source

"The situation on the border is a European problem in which Germany is not acting alone," the source added. A Lukashenko spokeswoman was quoted by Belta news agency on Thursday saying German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a phone call with Lukashenko, agreed to discuss a Belarusian proposal with the European Union.

Germany has not agreed to any deal on migrants with Minsk - govt source
Germany has not agreed with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to any deal to solve the migrants crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, a government source said on Thursday, after a report saying the two leaders made an agreement. "The situation on the border is a European problem in which Germany is not acting alone," the source added.

A Lukashenko spokeswoman was quoted by Belta news agency on Thursday saying German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a phone call with Lukashenko, agreed to discuss a Belarusian proposal with the European Union. The proposal suggests returning 5,000 migrants to their countries while the EU takes in 2,000 migrants on the border.

