Rare copy of U.S. Constitution sells for $41 mln at Sotheby's auction
A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution sold for $41 million at a Sotheby's auction on Thursday.
An online cryptocurrency group who had crowdfunded over $46 million to bid for the document said on Twitter they failed to buy the document.
