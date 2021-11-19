Left Menu

France's Macron: Britain playing with our nerves on post-Brexit fishing licences

They are playing with our nerves," Macron told reporters during a visitin northern France. France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licences London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Brtain to meet its commitments on post-Brexit fishing licences, adding France would not yield on the matter and that Britain was playing with France's nerves.

"We did not get what we wanted. They are playing with our nerves," Macron told reporters during a visitin northern France.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licences London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union. France says many are missing, while London says it is respecting the deal.

