France's Macron: Britain playing with our nerves on post-Brexit fishing licences
They are playing with our nerves," Macron told reporters during a visitin northern France. France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licences London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Brtain to meet its commitments on post-Brexit fishing licences, adding France would not yield on the matter and that Britain was playing with France's nerves.
"We did not get what we wanted. They are playing with our nerves," Macron told reporters during a visitin northern France.
France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licences London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union. France says many are missing, while London says it is respecting the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- London
- Macron
- Britain
- Emmanuel Macron
- European Union
- post-Brexit
- French
ALSO READ
The Latest: Britain's government: ''end of coal is in sight''
INSIGHT-Johnson's COVID-19 gambit steers Britain into uncharted winter waters
Britain's BT confirms outlook after 3% drop in first-half revenue
Britain's BT confirms outlook and signals more cash ahead
Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill in world first