Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military - source

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)
Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to power, a source close to him told Reuters.

Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following protests against a military takeover last month, the source added.

A constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further negotiations, the source said.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

