Sudan's Hamdok on board with agreement with military - source

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is on board with an agreement reached with the military in the early hours of Sunday that will reinstate him to power, a source close to him told Reuters.
Hamdok agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed following protests against a military takeover last month, the source added.
A constitutional declaration struck between the military and civilians in 2019 would remain the foundation in further negotiations, the source said.
