Gunshots fired at holiday parade in Wisconsin -local CBS affiliate

Gunshots were fired at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, local CBS affiliate Channel 58 reported, citing multiple witnesses.

A vehicle sped through the parade, injuring several people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm reports of the incident in Waukesha, which is about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

