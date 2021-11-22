More than 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin parade -police
A red sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring more than 20 people, police chief Dan Thompson said.
Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case, he told reporters without giving further details.
