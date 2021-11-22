No Myanmar representative at start of China-ASEAN meeting -sources
A virtual summit of leaders of Southeast Asian countries and China started on Monday without a Myanmar representative present, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.
A screenshot shared with Reuters and confirmed by two sources from one attending country showed no Myanmar representative on screen. The reason for the non-attendance was not immediately clear.
