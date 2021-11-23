Ex-South Korean strongman Chun Doo-hwan dies aged 90
He brutally suppressed pro-democracy protests and detained tens of thousands of people to consolidate his grip on power.Official data say about 200 people were killed in a government crackdown in 1980 on protests in the southern city of Gwangju.
Former South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in 1980, has died. He was 90.
Emergency officials say Chun died Tuesday morning. Police earlier said Chun suffered a cardiac arrest at his Seoul home and emergency officials rushed to his residence.
Chun seized power in a 1979 military coup and ruled South Korea for about eight years. He brutally suppressed pro-democracy protests and detained tens of thousands of people to consolidate his grip on power.
