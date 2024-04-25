Mchunu to establish investigation into tributary blockages to Middle Letaba Dam

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is set to establish an independent investigation into the alleged blockage of tributaries that lead to the Middle Letaba Dam in Limpopo, which has resulted in low water levels in the dam.

This follows Mchunu’s visit to the Oliphant Catchment Area, where Middle Letaba Dam is located.

The Minister and his Deputies, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, conducted a site inspection at the streams and tributaries along some of the biggest farms at Mooketsi on Wednesday before interacting with the concerned farmers and community members, who have been negatively affected by the alleged blockages.

Middle Letaba Dam is fed from the Middle Letaba, Koedoes and Brandboontjies rivers in the Middle Letaba sub-catchment within the Olifant Catchment Area. Its primary objective is to supply raw water to domestic users and for irrigation purposes.

The dam is a source for Middle Letaba, Mapuve and Giyani Water Treatment Works, through a 60km canal. It supplies 82% of water to agriculture, with industry and mining using 3% and 6% respectively, while 8% of water is for domestic use.

However, due to the low levels of the dam (currently at about 2.8%), the department said the water treatment works cannot yield raw water according to their designed capacities, resulting in restricted water supply to communities.

Mchunu said the department has received complaints from the concerned local farmers and community members, and it has conducted investigations into the claims.

He said the department has also implemented interventions that include developing groundwater to maximise the available source from the dam, and the transfer of water from Nandoni Dam to Nsami Dam to augment water in the Nsami system in Giyani.

Mchunu said the investigation will pave the way to solving the allegations of blockages of streams and illegal dams, and finally bring closure to the matter, ensuring fair distribution of water in the area.

“There have been complaints on these illegal blockages which cause water supply challenges in the area, and we have therefore resolved to set up an independent investigation into the matter, and its recommendations will give way to the resolution of the matter.

“We understand that this is an urgent matter, and we will give our full attention to ensure that there is justice and fairness for everyone in the area,” Mchunu said.

The Minister also visited Tzaneen Dam, where the R550 million wall raising project is currently underway.

He commended progress made on the project, which commenced last year and is currently at 25% completion.

The raising of the Tzaneen Dam wall by three metres will result in increased storage capacity, providing much-needed additional water for domestic, industrial, and agricultural use in the north-east of Limpopo.

Mchunu and his deputies will on Thursday and Friday conduct an oversight inspection of bulk water infrastructure projects that are currently underway in Lebowakgomo and Burgersfort in Limpopo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)