Mumbai: Rajasthan man arrested for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA through a morphed obscene video

Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man on Monday from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan who was allegedly blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case, informed Crime Branch officials.

Man arrested from Rajasthan for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man on Monday from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan who was allegedly blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case, informed Crime Branch officials. As per the information shared by a source, victim MLA received a message on October 20 in which the accused posing as a woman asked for MLA's help in some matter. Late at night, the accused made a video call to the MLA, where they spoke for some seconds. After a while, the accused sent an obscene video on which MLA's face was edited.

"The man had demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion money and threatened to make the video viral if the money is given to him," the source added. Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused with the help of Sikri police station in Rajasthan and has been brought to Mumbai for further investigation. (ANI)

