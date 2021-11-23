Mumbai: Rajasthan man arrested for blackmailing Shiv Sena MLA through a morphed obscene video
Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man on Monday from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan who was allegedly blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case, informed Crime Branch officials.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man on Monday from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan who was allegedly blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case, informed Crime Branch officials. As per the information shared by a source, victim MLA received a message on October 20 in which the accused posing as a woman asked for MLA's help in some matter. Late at night, the accused made a video call to the MLA, where they spoke for some seconds. After a while, the accused sent an obscene video on which MLA's face was edited.
"The man had demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion money and threatened to make the video viral if the money is given to him," the source added. Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused with the help of Sikri police station in Rajasthan and has been brought to Mumbai for further investigation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Bharatpur
- Mumbai
- Cyber Cell
- Shiv Sena MLA
- Shiv Sena
- Sikri
ALSO READ
Top NCB officer leaves for Mumbai to probe pay-offs in drugs-on-cruise case
90 pc south central Mumbai properties unsold despite low loan rates, stamp duty cuts
Cruise drugs case: NCB vigilance team reaches Mumbai; visits Lower Parel, cruise terminal
Cabinet decides to rechristen Mumbai-Karnataka region comprising 7 districts as Kittur Karnataka
Mumbai court issues notice to Nawab Malik on defamation plaint by Mohit Bharatiya