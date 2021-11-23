Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:43 IST
Belarus says it is sending back some migrants - report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Belarus's interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko's crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.

