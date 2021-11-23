Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM, takes stock of flood situation arisen due to heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and took stock of the flood situation arisen due to heavy rains in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:39 IST
PM Modi speaks to Karnataka CM, takes stock of flood situation arisen due to heavy rains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and took stock of the flood situation arisen due to heavy rains in the state. The Chief Minister updated the Prime Minister with the relief and rescue measures being taken by the State Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. Chief Minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a tweet. The Prime Minister also expressed his deep concern over the crop loss and loss of lives due to floods and assured Bommai of the Centre's all necessary cooperation and assistance.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments. District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately.

Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund. The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan district.

Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next 5 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021