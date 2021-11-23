Left Menu

The facility is assembling the JJ vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the JJ vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.Kenya is one of South Africas largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.South Africa exported about 500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about 22 million, according to official statistics.

PTI | Pretoria | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:19 IST
Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa
Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa.

Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.

While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there. The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.

Kenya is one of South Africa's largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.

South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million, according to official statistics. More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.

