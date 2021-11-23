Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa.
Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.
While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there. The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.
Kenya is one of South Africa's largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.
South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million, according to official statistics. More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.
