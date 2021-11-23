Left Menu

Opposition DMK members meet Central team, seeks liberal relief for rain- hit Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:32 IST
Opposition DMK members meet Central team, seeks liberal relief for rain- hit Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of legislators of the opposition DMK submitted a memorandum to the inter-Ministerial central to Puducherry on Tuesday and sought ''liberal relief'' to the union territory to tackle the situation arising out of torrential rains.

A party release said that the delegation led by R Siva apprised the team on a visit to take stock of the situation about the severe damage to infrastructures, bed dams across the rivers, power installations, farm sector in the recent floods in Puducherry. The Centre should sanction liberal relief to Puducherry instead of adopting hackneyed yardsticks to help farm and other sectors, the DMK team said.

The release said that the bed dams across the river in Chellipet and also across the Thenpennayar in Commandanpet in Bahoor Commune limits had been totally damaged by the large inflow of water released from catchment areas.

As much as Rs 500 crore was needed to repair roads, reconstruct the bed dams and to provide infrastructure including irrigation channels.

''The Centre should not adopt hackneyed yardsticks in finalising the relief package,'' the DMK said in the petition.

The opposition party also sought adequate compensation for farmers who had suffered due to the heavy rains which caused damage to paddy fields and crops.

The central team visited several rain-hit areas before wrapping up its visit to the union territory Tuesday and saw for itself the extent of damages in coastal villages and hamlets in and around Puducherry.

The rain that lashed Puducherry for the last nearly two weeks was unprecedented and the government had urged the Centre to sanction an interim relief of Rs 300 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021