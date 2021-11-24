Left Menu

Striking metalworkers clash with police in southern Spain

An Airbus spokesperson said that since the strike began, workers at the Puerto de Santa Maria had been unable to get past the picket lines, and were only able to enter on Wednesday with police assistance. Police and unions say the demonstrations have been mostly peaceful but have occasionally turned violent.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:15 IST
Striking metalworkers clash with police in southern Spain

Striking metalworkers near the southern Spanish city of Cadiz clashed with police on Wednesday after a mass walkout involving tens of thousands of employees entered a second week.

TV footage showed police in riot gear firing pellet guns while demonstrators hurled rocks, including from handheld slingshots, from behind burning rubbish containers. A local police spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that there had been no serious incidents and order had been restored.

The strike began on Nov. 16, after unions and the FEMCA association of 700 local metal-working companies failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. Picketing workers have since cut access to Cadiz's main industrial zone with bonfires and blockades.

Though multinationals in the area like Airbus, ACS subsidiary Dragados Offshore, and shipbuilder Navantia are not involved in the strike, their operations have been disrupted. An Airbus spokesperson said that since the strike began, workers at the Puerto de Santa Maria had been unable to get past the picket lines, and were only able to enter on Wednesday with police assistance.

Police and unions say the demonstrations have been mostly peaceful but have occasionally turned violent. Two people have been arrested since the strikes began. Labour relations have long been strained in the historic port town on Spain's Atlantic coast, which suffers from one of the country's highest unemployment rates despite being home to a major industrial hub and several tourist draws.

With inflation running at a near three-decade high, unions want wage increases to be linked to the consumer-price index to ensure workers do not lose purchasing power. They have sought a 2% pay rise this year, followed by increases of 2.5% in 2022 and 3% in 2023, a proposal that FEMCA described as "unrealistic".

Both sides have traded accusations of inflexibility in subsequent negotiations. Before heading into the latest round of talks on Wednesday, Antonio Montoro, secretary general of the UGT union in Cadiz, said he would stay at the negotiating table as long as necessary and asked business representatives to act responsibly.

"The situation is getting increasingly tense and... increasingly complicated to reach an agreement," he said. (Additional reporting and writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021