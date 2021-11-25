31 migrants dead after boat accident in English channel, interior minister confirms
At least 31 people have drowned in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin told journalists on Wednesday, adding the figures were not yet definitive.
Darmanin added the French police had arrested four people suspected of being linked to the drowning which he called "the biggest (migrant) tragedy that we have seen".
