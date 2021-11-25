Left Menu

31 migrants dead after boat accident in English channel, interior minister confirms

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • France

At least 31 people have drowned in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin told journalists on Wednesday, adding the figures were not yet definitive.

Darmanin added the French police had arrested four people suspected of being linked to the drowning which he called "the biggest (migrant) tragedy that we have seen".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

