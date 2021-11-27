Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday the group had spent more than $10 million on free and subsidized fuel sourced from Iran for the Lebanese people since September.
In a televised address, Nasrallah said $2.6 million worth of fuel had been provided for free to Lebanese NGOs, municipalities, government hospitals and other organizations, while more than $7.5 milllion had been sold at subsidized rates.
Hezbollah began importing Iranian fuel via Syria in September in a move the party said was aimed at addressing shortages in the country driven by its crushing economic crisis.
