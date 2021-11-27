Left Menu

Brazil to ban arrivals from six southern African countries

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 27-11-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 04:45 IST
  • Brazil

Brazil will ban arrivals from six countries in southern Africa due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government said in a Friday night statement.

The ban applies to persons arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

