15 killed during funeral procession as vehicle hits truck in Bengal's Nadia district

At least 15 people were killed during a funeral procession, some of them women, when a vehicle carrying the remains of the dead rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Nadia district early on Sunday.

A police officer said the mini truck, carrying over 35 people and the bier, hit another stone-laden truck parked on one side of a state highway in Hanskhali around 3 am, killing 12 on the spot.

Local people and the police shifted the injured to Shaktinagar General Hospital, where three others succumbed to their injuries.

As the condition of some of them deteriorated, they were later moved to Krishnanagar Hospital.

According to the police officer, low visibility due to fog may have led to the accident.

One of those injured said he and others were heading to Nabadwip cremation ground from Chakdah when the incident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)