Court denies bail to two men in case involving transportation of elephant
A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. They were remanded in judicial custody. The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. They were caught on November 18.
The Forest Department had lodged a case against them and produced them in a court on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody. The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Forest Department
- Dungarpur
- The Forest Department
- Gujarat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nadda on two-day trip to Uttarakhand from Monday
Prime Minister Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow
Uttarakhand reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Soccer-Australia's Souttar suffers season-ending ligament injury
Karnataka: Two die after car falls into Uttara Kannada's Ammaji lake