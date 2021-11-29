Left Menu

Court denies bail to two men in case involving transportation of elephant

A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. They were remanded in judicial custody. The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:43 IST
A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. They were caught on November 18.

The Forest Department had lodged a case against them and produced them in a court on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody. The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.

