Court denies bail to two men in case involving transportation of elephant

A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat. They were caught on November 18.

The Forest Department had lodged a case against them and produced them in a court on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody. The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)