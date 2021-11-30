Left Menu

Two arrested while trying to break open ATM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:40 IST
Two youths were arrested when they were trying to break open an ATM in Chettipalayam in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The youths, identified as Shakil and Khalid, hailing from Rajasthan, had come to unload materials at an e-commerce company and had drawn money from the ATM.

As Khalid asked his companion to keep a watch outside and tried to open the ATM with a duplicate key, which resulted in the bank's Mumbai office receiving an alert text message, police said.

On being alerted by the Mumbai office, local police rushed to the spot and noticed the duo trying to open the machine and immediately arrested them and took the two to a nearby police station.

Further investigations are on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

